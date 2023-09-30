Explosions rock Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. A series of explosions have taken place in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye. Earlier, an air alert was declared in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region, Ukrainian media reported.

The air-raid alert is in effect in most of the territory of Ukraine. Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Cherkassky and Chernigov Regions are in the red zone. An air-raid alert is also in effect in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson Region.

Explosions also rocked the Odessa and Kharkov Regions. An explosion was also reported in Kiev, but no air-raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev Region.