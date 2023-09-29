Charles Brown takes office as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. General Charles Brown has officially assumed the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces.

The ceremony marking the passing of the torch from General Mark Milley to Brown was held with the participation of US President Joe Biden and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the military base Myer-Henderson Hall in the Washington suburb of Arlington (Virginia).

Brown’s most recent position was as the chief of staff of the US Air Force. In the past, he has held command positions in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Born in 1962, Brown has a long and storied military career. He was a combat veteran. He has been active duty in the military since 1984. From 2018-2020, Brown commanded the US Air Force in the Pacific. From 2016-2018, he was deputy head of U.S. Central Command. Its area of operational responsibility primarily includes the Middle East. In 2014-2015, he was responsible for nuclear deterrence for the US Air Force in Europe.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff does not exercise operational control over the US Armed Forces. The incumbent is considered the US’ top military commander and chief military advisor to the President of the United States.