Baku says over 200 combat vehicles seized from Armenian units in Karabakh

BAKU, September 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijan continues disarming Armenian units in Nagorno-Karabakh after the end of the local anti-terrorist operation in the region, with 20 armored vehicles and 173 motor vehicles being seized so far, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, as many as 2,215 small arms, 216 grenade launchers, 42 artillery systems, and 59 mortars had been seized by 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 Moscow time).

Apart from that, a lot of munitions have also been seized. "As many as 984 rockets, 5,387 howitzer and artillery rounds, 6,653 mortar rounds, as well as 663,000 cartridges, grenades and other munitions have been surrendered," the ministry said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, an agreement was reached to stop hostilities. On September 21, representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues." The third such meeting was held in Yevlakh on September 29.