MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk Region of Ukraine, the head of the region’s council, Nkolay Lukashuk, said on Thursday.

"An infrastructure facility was damaged," the official wrote on Telegram, adding that it was located in the city of Nikopol.

He gave no further details.

An air raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Cherkassy.