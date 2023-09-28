North Korean leader emphasizes need to boost ties with countries opposing US hegemony

TOKYO, September 28. /TASS/. Pyongyang needs to boost relations with the countries that oppose the hegemony of the US and the West, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, addressing the Supreme People's Assembly.

He emphasized "the need to maintain and strengthen solidarity with the countries that have risen up against the hegemonic approach of the US and the West," the Voice of Korea state-run radio station reported.

Kim Jong Un did not specify the countries that Pyongyang needed to boost ties with.

The North Korean leader said during his recent visit to Russia that developing relations with Moscow was a top priority for Pyongyang.