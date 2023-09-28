Kim Jong Un highlights need to upgrade, build up North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

TOKYO, September 28. /TASS/. Pyongyang needs to upgrade its nuclear arsenal and significantly increase the production of nuclear weapons, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, addressing the ninth session of the Supreme People's Assembly.

"It’s a top priority <...> to swiftly enhance the quality and quantity of nuclear weapons," he said, as cited by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim Jong Un highlighted the need "to exponentially increase the production of nuclear weapons, diversify nuclear strike forces and put them on combat duty."

According to the North Korean leader, this is what needs to be done to implement deterrent capabilities amid the threat of a nuclear war against the country.