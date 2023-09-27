North Korean parliament amends constitution to accelerate development of nuclear forces

TOKYO, September 28. /TASS/. North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly has passed a law on constitutional amendments enshrining the status of the country’s nuclear forces, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"According to the draft amendments and additions, as a responsible nuclear state, North Korea seeks to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons to guarantee the country's right to existence and development, deter war and maintain peace and stability in the region and the world; the mission of the country’s armed forces is to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the right and interests of its people, as well as the socialist system and the achievements of the revolution," the news agency said.