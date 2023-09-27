All patients injured in hostilities, fuel depot blast moved from Karabakh to Armenia

YEREVAN, September 27. /TASS/.All the people who were injured as a result of hostilities and the fuel tank explosion near Stepanakert (Khankendi) have already been transported from Nagorno-Karabakh medical centers to Armenia, the press service of the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

"As of 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. Moscow Time - TASS) today, 112 patients had been airlifted from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. As many as 349 wounded people were brought to the republic's medical institutions by ground and air transport. All patients injured as a result of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the explosion in the vicinity of Stepanakert have already been transported from Nagorno-Karabakh medical centers to Armenia," the report said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.

On the evening of September 25, an explosion occurred at a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. According to the most recent updates, 68 people were killed. The reason behind the blast is still unclear. The high number of injuries is due to the fact that there were a lot of people at the site, trying to drive to Armenia amid a sharp fuel shortage.