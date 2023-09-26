China against imposing its values on world-top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. The Chinese government does not want to impose its values on other countries or promote the confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We should ... oppose advocating for 'democracy versus authoritarianism' and imposing our own values and models on others," the Member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs said at a briefing at China's State Council on the occasion of the government's publication of a white paper titled A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions.

He emphasized that civilizations are not divided into good and bad and noted the need to advocate the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of different civilizations.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government released a white paper titled A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions. The document outlines China's official position on the future of global development.