Iran looking forward to Lavrov’s visit, top diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Iran is looking forward to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

According to him, Iran expects that Lavrov’s visit, which has already been agreed on, will contribute to finalizing a long-term agreement on strategic partnership.

Amir-Abdollahian also conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s regards and best wishes to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Fortunately, we have a very positive agenda in terms of relations between our countries. Our talks on bilateral and regional issues are going well," the top Iranian diplomat noted.