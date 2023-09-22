Around 100 volunteers to take part in trials of upgraded Sputnik V COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. About 100 people will take part in clinical trials of the upgraded Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection, according to Russian health ministry’s register of permits for clinical trials which was made public on Friday.

"The study of safety, reactogenicity and immunological potency of the Gam-covid-vac vector vaccine against the coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus with the changed antigen profile in adult volunteers. The number of patients: 100," the register says. The permit was issued on September 13.

Acting deputy mayor of Moscow for social development Anastasia Rykova said earlier that the Gamaleya Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer, had upgraded the coronavirus vaccine and planned to begin clinical trials.