Preparations for Abbas’ visit to Moscow underway — Palestine’s ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia and Palestine are making preparations for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Moscow, Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Yes, it is being prepared. We are in contact with the Russian side on this issue," he said in response to a corresponding question.

Abbas previously visited Moscow in November 2021. Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Palestinian leader in Astana on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).