Meeting of Ukrainian, Polish leaders on sidelines of UN GA cancelled — newspaper

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. A meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Poland, Vladimir Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, has been cancelled, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

According to the report, the Polish leader does not rule out the possibility of a meeting "at a later date."

The newspaper believes that the talks were particularly important against the backdrop of the embargo on Ukrainian grain supplies.

Earlier, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that the Ukrainian authorities had filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, which banned imports of its agricultural products.

Slovakia, Hungary and Poland have decided to stop contributing to the work of the European Commission's coordination platform on Ukrainian grain supplies in response to Ukraine's threats to complain to the WTO over the embargo imposed by these countries. The platform was attended by representatives of the EC, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. Amid the EC's refusal to extend the embargo after September 15, Budapest, Bratislava and Warsaw extended the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products at the national level.

Speaking to the press after his address to the UN General Assembly, Duda reminded Kiev of the fact that the transit of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is being conducted via the territory of Poland.