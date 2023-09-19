Protestors set up tents outside government building in Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The head of the Mother Armenia political bloc, Andranik Tevanyan, urged his supporters to begin a round-the-clock protest in a tent camp outside the Armenian government, according to local news channels.

"From now on, this square is my home. I won’t leave it until [Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan resigns. We will set up tents and stay here," Tevanyan said.

Shortly after, police units began to apprehend protestors, who try to resist detentions.

Some protestors, who were injured earlier in the day, are receiving medical treatment on the site. The general atmosphere in the square was described as tense.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.