Iran recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan but calls for dialogue — diplomat

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. Iran recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan but calls for resolving problems through dialogue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday.

"Iran considers Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and thinks that its problems, including those related to the rights and security of its citizens, should be resolved by means of dialogue," he was quoted as saying on the Iranian foreign ministry’s Telegram channel.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated his country’s readiness to host a meeting in the 3+3 format on the settlement of the Karabakh problem.

Iran’s Al Alam television channel reported earlier in the day that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was among the topics.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.