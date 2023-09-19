Armenian defense ministry says situation on borders relatively stable

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The situation on Armenia’s borders is relatively stable, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement amid the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As of 2 p.m. (1 p.m. Moscow Time - TASS), the situation on Armenia's borders is relatively stable," the report said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said it was launching "local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is currently holding contacts on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including with the Azerbaijani side. The Foreign Ministry will make a statement on the results of these discussions.