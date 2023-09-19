COVID incidence in Russia up 48% in one week

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The COVID incidence in Russia has increased by 48% over the past week while the number of those hospitalized has grown by 20.6%, the coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

The number of hospitalizations has increased in 42 Russian regions while the incidence has grown in 70 regions.

According to the crisis center, 7,280 people have recovered over the past week which is 61.5% more than the week before and 14 people have died during that period.

In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has detected 23,014,969 infections and 22,458,308 recoveries, 400,023 people have died.