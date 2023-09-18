Conflict in Ukraine shouldn’t become nuclear crisis — UK deputy foreign minister

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict shouldn’t become a nuclear crisis, UK Deputy Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad said in a response to a question from a UK lawmaker published on the UK parliament’s website.

He said the conflict in Ukraine "continues to be a very serious situation but it is not, and should not become, a nuclear crisis."

The official alleged that Moscow resorts to nuclear rhetoric to deter Kiev’s allies from providing it with assistance. He also said that, "As the G7 has repeatedly made clear, any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in this conflict would be met with severe consequences."

Ahmad called on Russia to de-escalate the situation.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier noted that Western leaders exercise nuclear rhetoric on a daily basis and stated that Russia does not want to take part in these exercises. Peskov also said that Moscow can use nuclear weapons only in accordance with the provisions of its nuclear doctrine.