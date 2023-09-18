Netanyahu says will discuss Iran with Biden during trip to US

TEL AVIV, September 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the issue of Iran during the upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden in the upcoming days, the Prime Minister said before departing to the US, according to the government press office.

"I am now leaving for the UN General Assembly where I will represent Israel before the nations of the world," the prime minister said as he boarded the plane. "I will also meet with many world leaders, especially President Biden, with whom I will discuss - first and foremost, but among other topics - Iran and expanding the circle of peace [between Israel and Arab nations]."

According to Netanyahu, "Iran is violating all of its commitments, that it brazenly lies, and that it intends both to develop nuclear weapons and continue its aggression in the region."

"We will confront both of these [threats] together. I heard the threats from an official of the Iranian regime today; I suggest that he not threaten us. He and this regime need to know that we will respond forcefully to any attack on our people and our citizens," the Prime Minister added.

Previously, The Times of Israel reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami threatened to "cut Israel’s life" if it will threaten the Iranian security. According to the report, this statement was made after Mossad Director David Barnea harshly warned Iran against attempts to harm Israelis or Jews anywhere in the world.