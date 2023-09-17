Top Azerbaijani, Iranian diplomats discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

BAKU, September 17. /TASS/. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional issues were the focus of a telephone call between the two countries foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The ministers discussed issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period," it said.

According to the ministry, the sides also discuss issues in the furtherance of the recent meetings between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state commission on cooperation in the economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, as well as their further steps.

"The minister exchanged views on the measures needed to completely normalize relations between the two countries," the ministry said.

Relations between Baku and Tehran became strained after an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran in January, when the chief of the embassy’s guards was killed and two security officers were wounded. Following the incident, the Azerbaijani embassy suspended diplomatic activities and its employees and their families were evacuated. In early April, Azerbaijan declared four employees of the Iranian embassy in Baku personae non grata. In response, the Iranian side expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats.