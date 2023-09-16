{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

US has no plans to announce ATACMS delivery during Zelensky visit — news portal

According to the Axios news portal, the issue was raised by Ukrainian officials during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The Biden administration does not plan to announce its decision on sending long-range ATACMS missiles to the Kiev regime during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Washington next week, the Axios news portal reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to it, the issue was raised by Ukrainian officials during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev but there is still a debate within the Biden administration on this subject.

Earlier, the White House said that US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Zelensky in Washington on September 21. Additionally, it was reported that Zelensky intended to meet with the leaders of Democratic and Republican parties in Congress.

Previously, the Politico newspaper reported that the Kiev regime was pushing the US to greenlight the delivery of ATACMS by next week’s UN General Assembly attended by Biden and Zelensky. The newspaper’s source said that officials in Kiev were "expecting some good news on that front after the Ukrainian leader touches down in New York City.".

UkraineVladimir ZelenskyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
