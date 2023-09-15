MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. After the data on troop losses in the Ukrainian armed forces is disclosed, it "will ruin the country’s president, Vladimir Zelensky" and his team, Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor of former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, opined.

Soskin is convinced that the authorities’ decision to conceal casualties was a mistake.

"What is wrong with the authorities’ stand, is that it is the 21st century, you cannot lie, as it is impossible to hide anything <…>. It is one thing when people already know this harsh reality, and another thing when the huge weight of the tragedy of these horrible losses will simply fall upon them. Certainly, it will mean the ruin of both Servant of the People (the pro-presidential party - TASS), the current leadership and, of course, Zelensky, it is 200-300% certain," he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Soskin described the situation along the contact line as very difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces, and the casualties as very heavy.

"What is there to lie about? People in Ukraine are very smart, and of course, they realize how terrible the losses are, so you have to tell the truth," he added.

Earlier, Soskin said that Zelensky was constantly lying about the Ukrainian army’s victories. According to the politician, these lies are being spread fast across the country, in particular on television, although the counteroffensive has had no results. In addition, Retired General Sergey Krivonos, former deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, reproached Zelensky for giving false hope around the actions of the country’s armed forces. The general was concerned that such statements would again shape a rosy background in the information field about the Ukrainian military’s successes, when this is not true.