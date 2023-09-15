Ukraine conflict puts end to West’s global dominance – France’s ex-ambassador to US

PARIS, September 15. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict has brought about "the collapse of the Western movement" around the world and now France should try not to get dragged into the confrontation between the US-led West and the rest of the world, Gerard Araud, France’s former ambassador to the United States and former permanent representative to the United Nations, said in a televised interview with the LCI television channel.

"What we have seen since the conflict erupted in Ukraine is the collapse, the end of Western movement. The West used to dominate the world. We have dominated since the end of the 19th century and now it has come to an end, and all countries are now taking advantage of that: ‘the world has no master any longer, it has come to an end, we have our own vision of the world’," he said, commenting on the results of the G20 summit, and, in particular, on the softer wording concerning Ukraine in its joint statement and the rise of anti-Western sentiment in Africa.

He explained that African nations had refused to back the West’s anti-Russian demarches in the international arena since Africa considers the Ukraine conflict to be a "white man’s war," in which Africans have no intention of interfering. According to the retired diplomat, those nations recall that when wars were raging on their territory, the Europeans and other Western bloc countries "were not eager to help them."

"So this is the end of the Western movement. It turns out now that the West is rallying around the United States due to the war in Ukraine. I feel that France should try to avoid this confrontation between the West and the rest of the world," he said.

"Yes, we are good allies in NATO, but we should have our own line. We should be a bridge between the West, which is united in the face of Russia’s aggression, and the rest of the world," Araud concluded.