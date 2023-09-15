No new mines or explosives observed by IAEA experts at ZNPP — statement

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have found no new mines or explosive substances at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement posted on the agency’s website on Friday.

"At the ZNPP, the IAEA experts have continued to conduct walkdowns of specific areas at the site and meet with staff there. They have not observed the presence of any new mines or explosives but confirmed the continued presence of mines in the buffer zone between the site’s internal and external perimeter barriers," the statement reads.

"The IAEA continues to request access to the rooftops of reactor units 1, 2, 5 and 6, and to all six turbine halls, one after the other," it says.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both the city and the plant’s territory.