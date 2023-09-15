Ukraine not 51st state, US should not keep fueling proxy war with Russia — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) has declared that she will not vote for any bill to provide assistance to Ukraine because the US should be working to prevent wars instead of fanning the flames of a proxy conflict with Russia.

"Ukraine is not America’s 51st state. The mission of our Department of Defense is defending AMERICA and preventing wars. Not fueling a proxy war with Russia. I won’t vote for any bill that funds a war in Ukraine," the congresswoman said in a statement on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

Previously, the Republican lawmaker asserted that the US must stop the Ukrainian conflict and mediate peace talks instead of sending money and military personnel to assist the Kiev regime.

Earlier, Fox News, citing a letter from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), said that the total amount of US funds directed toward assistance for Ukraine currently stands at $110.97 bln. This sum does not include the Biden administration’s latest request, made in August, for economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to the tune of $24 bln, with $13 bln specifically earmarked for military purposes.

Russia has repeatedly outlined its position with regard to the Ukrainian conflict at various levels. As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier, Moscow has always been and remains open to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis and is ready to respond to truly serious proposals, while, in contrast, the Kiev regime unilaterally broke off negotiations with Russia in March 2022, and has subsequently banned them altogether.