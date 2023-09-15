North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Komsomolsk-on-Amur

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, September 15. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the Far Eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Kim arrived in the city, the second largest in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk, in the early hours of Friday.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 13, Putin and Kim met at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region where they became acquainted with its infrastructure and held talks. Interaction took place both with the participation of their respective delegations and in a one-on-one format.