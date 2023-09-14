Cardinal Zuppi discusses Ukrainian conflict, food security with China's special envoy

VATICAN, September 14. /TASS/. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the papal envoy for the Ukrainian settlement and the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, met in Beijing with China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui, the press service of the Holy See reported.

According to it, the sides discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its serious consequences. During the meeting, the envoys pointed to the need to join forces to develop dialogue and find ways leading to peace.

The press service also said that the sides touched on the issue of food security. They said it is important to work on the export of cereals, especially to the most vulnerable countries.

The cardinal will remain in Beijing until September 15. Previously, Zuppi visited Kiev, Moscow and Washington. His mission is focused on humanitarian aspects.Kiev has rejected the Vatican's mediating role in the peace settlement, but has asked the Holy See for help in returning prisoners of war and Ukrainian children who were allegedly captured in the war zone and taken to Russia. As Dzuppi said earlier, mechanisms for exchanging lists are being worked out. He discussed these issues first in Kiev and then in Moscow, where he met at the end of June with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

The Vatican has no formal diplomatic relations with China. Several years ago, they signed an agreement on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops, which has been extended several times for two years, although it remains experimental. The Vatican has asked Beijing to open a representative office. It is not yet a question of diplomatic relations, but of a more direct relationship with the local clergy.