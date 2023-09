BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. A NATO surveillance drone has conducted its first information-gathering flight over Finnish soil, NATO Spokesman Dylan White said in a statement on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter).

"A NATO surveillance drone concluded a flight over [Finland], the Alliance’s newest member," he wrote adding that the aircraft was collecting surveillance data for NATO "decision-making processes."

Finland officially joined NATO on April 4, 2023.