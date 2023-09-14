North Korea’s Kim praises work of spaceport in Russia’s Far East

SEOUL, September 14. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Fast East when he visited the facility together with Russian President Vladimir Putin and wished further success in space exploration, Voice of Korea reported.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un highly praised the valuable results being achieved by the Vostochny Spaceport, rising to new highs in accordance with Putin’s strategic plan for space exploration. He also expressed his sincere wish that the noble spirit and traditions of great Russia, which paved the way to outer space, would continue to shine," the North Korean radio said.

While visiting the spaceport, Kim left his name in the Book of Honored Guests, as he wrote that the glory of Russia as a country of space pioneers will be eternal.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. On Wednesday, the two leaders met at the Vostochny Spaceport. Putin and Kim had expanded talks with their accompanying delegations and held a one-on-one meeting, too. The agenda included humanitarian issues, the situation in the region and other topics. Though the summit was a one-day event, Kim’s visit is ongoing. He is expected to travel to Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Vladivostok in the next few days.