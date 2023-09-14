North Korean, Russian leaders discuss issues of countering military threats — agency

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed issues of countering military threats and imperialists’ "arbitrary practices," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

"They discussed with open mind the important issues and the immediate cooperation matters arising in defending the sovereignty and development and interests of the two countries, peace and security in the region and the world and international justice by further strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries and extending strong support to and solidarity with each other on the common front to frustrate the imperialists' military threat and provocation, high-handed and arbitrary practices to plunder independence, progress and peaceful life of humankind, and reached a satisfactory agreement and consensus of views." It said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a more than five-hour-long meeting at the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday, their first summit in four years. Both leaders held talks with the participation of delegations from the two countries as well as in the one-on-one format. The agenda of the talks included issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation, the situation in the region as well as many other topics.

Although the summit talks were limited to only one day, the program of Kim’s visit to Russia continues and he is expected to visit the Russian cities of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in the Khabarovsk Territory, and the city of Vladivostok (in the Primorye Territory).

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on an official visit at the invitation of the Russian president. Russia is the first state Kim is visiting after the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed. Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok consituted their first-ever personal meeting.