Kim says ready to work with Putin on ‘100-year plan’ of relations — agency

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that he is ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a "100-year plan" of building stable relations between the two countries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday after an official dinner on the occasion on Kim’s visit to Russia.

According to KCNA, Pyongyang is ready to build "stable and future-oriented Korean-Russian relations and on the basis promote building a strong state in both countries and advocate true international justice."

"The historical meeting and talks" between Kim and Putin are a "landmark event" which strengthens strategic relations between Russia and North Korea and "inspires fair anti-imperialism struggle," KCNA said.

Relations between the two countries have stood "the test of history from century to century" and are developing "as invincible and strategic" thanks to the "close friendship and special brotherhood" between Kim Jong Un and Putin, it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a more than five-hour-long meeting at the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday, their first summit in four years. Both leaders held talks with the participation of delegations from the two countries as well as in the one-on-one format. The agenda of the talks included issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation, the situation in the region as well as many other topics.

Although the summit talks were limited to only one day, the program of Kim’s visit to Russia continues and he is expected to visit the Russian cities of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in the Khabarovsk Territory, and the city of Vladivostok (in the Primorye Territory).