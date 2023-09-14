UNGA session president plans to meet with Lavrov during High-Level week

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis told TASS that he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UNGA High-Level week (September 19-25).

"I do I expect to meet with the distinguished Foreign Minister of Russia, Foreign Minister Lavrov, I will discuss the issues that he raises with me. I will listen very closely to what he has to say," he said. "Russia has been an active member of the international community and an active member, very active member of the UN family."

"I've already established a solid working relationship with the Russian Federation delegation here," he said. "And I would want to ensure as is necessary in my position, that Russia as a key player in the system is treated with respect and equally as indeed all other delegations are."

He stressed that Russia "has played a role in all the key negotiating for at the UN." "They are really actively engaged and add much value to the outcomes in these discussions. So, I would hope that that will continue," he added.

Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations in New York, was elected as president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which will last until September 2024, in June.