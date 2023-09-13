Foreign traders inject over 1.8 bcm of gas into Ukrainian UGS facilities

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Foreign traders injected more than 1.8 bln cubic meters of gas into Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"As of September 13, the volume of gas from foreign traders who used the service of storing blue fuel in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (UGS) amounted to more than 1.8 bln cubic meters," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, European subterranean gas storage facilities are around 94% filled, prompting European traders to seek assistance from Ukraine.

Ukrtransgaz, the operator of Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities, was approved for compliance with European Union requirements in April. This allowed Ukraine to employ around half of its capacity to store European countries' gas supplies.

Galushchenko stated at the time that one of the government's primary ambitions is to establish a significant energy center in the country, specifically for gas storage by European countries. Ukraine, he claims, has among of Europe's largest underground gas storage facilities, holding more than 30 bln cubic meters of gas. Taking these volumes and needs into account, Ukraine can offer its European partners up to 15 bln cubic meters of capacity in its underground gas storage facilities, the minister added.