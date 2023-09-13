Tehran debunks claims that Iran concentrates forces on Azerbaijani border — statement

BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. Iranian General Staff Chief Mohammad Bagheri debunked the claims that Iran is concentrating military personnel and vehicles at Azerbaijani border in a phone call with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Gasanov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry press office said.

"[Mohammad] Bagheri […] emphasized that information disseminated by some sources that Iran is allegedly gathering manpower and military equipment to the border with Azerbaijan, and conducting various exercises, is completely unfounded," the statement says.

According to the Defense Ministry, the sides had an exchange of opinions on the situation in the region and discussed perspectives of military cooperation between the two countries.