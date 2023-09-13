Romanian MFA issues protest over violation of country’s air space

BUCHAREST, September 13. /TASS/. The Romanian Foreign Ministry issued a protest and plans to summon the Russian ambassador over the discovery in the country of new fragments of a drone, which the ministry believes to be Russian.

"In the context of the discovery on September 13, 2023 of new fragments of a drone, which is similar to UAVs used by the Russian army, <...> the Foreign Ministry renews its firm protest against the repeated violation of Romanian airspace," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministry has informed and is consulting with NATO allies about the events on the border between Romania and Ukraine, including today's incident," it said. "The Foreign Ministry will also urgently summon the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation".

Romania's Defense Ministry said that new fragments of what may have been a UAV had been found in the Tulcea County in the country’s northeast, near the settlements of Nufarul and Victoria.

This is the third such discovery in Romania. The Defense Ministry reported the previous two last week, on Tuesday and Saturday. An examination is underway to determine when and under what circumstances the wreckage ended up the country. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that he believes the incidents were caused by attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.