BUCHAREST, September 13. /TASS/. Romanian Defense Ministry said new fragments of what may have been a drone were found in the country’s northeast.

"The crew of the Romanian Air Force's IAR 330 Puma helicopter based in the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (Constanta County) found fragments scattered over an area of several tens of meters that may have been part of a drone near the settlements of Nufarul and Victoria in Tulcea county at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia). "Another Romanian Air Force helicopter from Air Base 90 in Otopeni was sent to the area with a team of specialists on board to conduct a preliminary investigation of the area and take samples for examination."

According to the commander of the Tulcea garrison, only pieces of metal have been found so far. The officer said the entrance to the investigation area had been sealed off and there is no threat to the population. The area where the wreckage was found is about 15 kilometers from the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

This is the third such discovery in Romania. The Defense Ministry reported the previous two last week, on Tuesday and Saturday. An examination is underway to determine when and under what circumstances the wreckage ended up the country. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that he believes the incidents were caused by attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.