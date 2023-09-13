{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Natural disasters

Libya injuries toll exceeds 7,000, emergency services say

It is reported that field hospitals have been deployed in flood-affected areas, as "most hospitals in Derna are not working"

TASS, September 13. The number of injuries due to the flooding in Libya has exceeded 7,000, a spokesman for the emergency services said on Wednesday.

"More than 7,000 people were injured," Al Jazeera TV quoted his statement.

He also noted that field hospitals have been deployed in flood-affected areas, "most hospitals in Derna are not working." Services are facing difficulties in distributing humanitarian aid.

The number of deaths caused by heavy rains and flooding in Derna, located in the northeast of the country, has risen to 7,000, a spokesman for the House of Representatives (Parliament) of Libya, Abdullah Belhaiq, told the Egyptian TV channel Al-Qahera News.

Earlier Al Hadath TV channel reported that the number of victims amounted to 6,000 just in Derna. This data was confirmed on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health of the Government of National Unity of Libya, the headquarters of which is located in Tripoli. The agency also reported that it expects the death toll to increase to 10,000.

Cyclone Daniel struck northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing storm winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to cities along the Mediterranean coast. Many houses, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The city of Derna has been most seriously affected. Two dams have been destroyed there; a catastrophic situation is occurring. The destruction of the dams near Derna is what the Libyan Red Crescent believes to be the main cause of numerous casualties in the region.

LibyaNatural disasters
Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia
North Korea’s Kim keenly interested in cooperation in health service, education — Kremlin
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov had offered his explanations regarding the industrial sector
Read more
Ukrainian missile attack damages 7 apartment buildings, one smaller home
Acting Sevastopol Governor Yevgeny Gorlov said the city will help with repairing the houses
Read more
Lavrov warns West against attempt to steamroll anti-North Korean resolution through UNSC
Russia’s top diplomat recalled that the previous sanctions against North Korea had been imposed amid quite a different geopolitical situation
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to get inside the heads of Russian people with drone attacks falling flat
The ex-Austrian foreign minister excluded the possibility of anyone in Moscow being panic-stricken by the recent attacks
Read more
Number of victims in Morocco earthquake exceeds 5,500
According to the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, the epicenter was in the district of Igil, located in the province of Al Haouz
Read more
Visiting North Korean leader expresses keen interest in rocket technology, Putin says
According to the Russian leader, the visiting North Korean delegation will have the opportunity to tour Russia’s latest space facilities
Read more
Russia to respond immediately, harshly to Estonia's confiscation of assets — diplomat
"We assess and would consider any attempts to seize Russian assets as a blatant violation of all known legal norms, an open encroachment on sovereign property," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Beijing demands explanations from Kiev over claims of 'weak potential' of China, India
Previously, Mikhail Podolyak made a remark on "weak intellectual potential" of countries, such as India and China, that allegedly "fail to analyze the consequences" of their actions
Read more
G7 condemns elections in Russia’s new region as illegitimate
The group also pledged to continue "to provide the financial, humanitarian, security and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes"
Read more
Russia's response to possible Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge to be tough — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled Gumenyuk's words that the Crimean Bridge allegedly has "very little time left" and that the Ukrainian armed forces will "continue to work" to destroy the facility
Read more
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un confident of victory for Russian army, people over 'evil cabal'
The DPRK leader is convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will demonstrate the priceless virtues of honor on two fronts: the special military operation and the building of a strong state
Read more
EU should reasonably apply sanctions to personal items of travelers — European Commission
The document contains previously issued clarifications pertaining regulations that prohibit the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of goods as listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No. 833/2014 if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, including motor vehicles with less than 10 seats
Read more
Putin shows Kim Jong Un Russian luxury car brand Aurus
The North Korean leader first examined the car from the outside, and then tested its comfort by sitting in the rear passenger seat
Read more
Russia has more and more questions for Armenia about its recent actions — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Armenia's ambassador to Moscow, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, was recently summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was given a stern presentation in connection with Yerevan's unfriendly actions
Read more
Putin, Kim Jong Un meet at Vostochny space launch facility
According to a TASS correspondent, the two leaders had a brief conversation when they met each other
Read more
UN chief calls for not using cluster munitions in Ukraine
"The supply of weapons and ammunition into any armed conflict situations raises significant concerns about the potential escalation of violence," Izumi Nakamitsu stressed
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Sumy
According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, a warning has been issued for the Sumy Region
Read more
Russian economic development ministry raises 2023 inflation forecast from 5.3% to 7.5%
By 2025-2026, inflation will stabilize at 4%, the document says
Read more
North Korea’s Kim to visit Vladivostok, Komsomolsk-on-Amur next, says Putin
In addition, the Russian president continued, the agenda will include "a number of environmental and educational events"
Read more
Kiev resorts to threats, boorishness in communication with Western allies — Nebenzya
"In the light of obvious failures at the frontline, which are now impossible to hide, the masterminds of the Kiev regime seem to begin losing their nerve," the Russian permanent representative to the UN noted
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
Russia, North Korea strengthen friendship, promote peace, prosperity in region — Putin
"The vast agenda, the program, provides for visits not only to the Vostochny Spaceport, but also to other major high-tech clusters, industrial enterprises and innovation centers in Russia’s Far East," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Kim Jong Un says his visit to Russia illustrates importance of bilateral strategic ties
The statement was made upon Kim’s arrival to the Khasan station in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory
Read more
At least 24 injured in Kiev’s missile attack on Sevastopol
The governor added that emergency services were working at the southern facility of the Sevastopol Shipyard, where a fire broke out earlier on Wednesday
Read more
Russian units wipe out 71,500 Ukrainian servicemen since start of counteroffensive — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Kiev has already lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various classes
Read more
Putin, Kim Jong Un did not discuss DPRK’s statements on risks of nuclear war — Kremlin
Earlier, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said that the US is bringing the situation in the Northeast Asian region "to the limit of the outbreak of nuclear war"
Read more
Russia to expand cooperation with DPRK while staying true to UN commitments — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the possibility of Moscow lifting sanctions against Pyongyang
Read more
Only those who created Kiev regime know how to work with it — Lavrov
"So far, the Ukrainian regime is pushing around everyone - the Americans, Europeans, and all other countries - demanding money, aid, arms, ammunition," the minister said
Read more
Kaliningrad transit does not fall under restrictions imposed by Lithuania
Details of commercial traffic are yet to be verified, the region’s Governor Anton Alikhanov added
Read more
Lithuania to impound Russian cars entering country — Interior Ministry head
The Lithuanian customs office representative additionally explained that the legal status of vehicles registered in Russia had not been clarified until now
Read more
Talks between Putin, Kim with participating delegations lasted more than one hour
This is the second meeting of Russian and North Korean leaders
Read more
Putin, North Korea’s Kim visit Soyuz launch facility, Angara project
The leaders observed the new launch pad from a special viewing platform
Read more
Apple unveils its iPhone 15 in two models
For the first time ever, the Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 15 will be made from aerospace-grade titanium, making iPhone 15 Pro Max the lightest Pro model ever
Read more
High-ranking US officials plan to visit South Korea
The Yonhap news agency says that the visits will take place "amid North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia."
Read more
Press review: Rumor abounds on DPRK ammo rounds and US mulls 'Hail Mary' ATACMS for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 13th
Read more
Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 12th
Read more
Moscow calls UNSC meetings on weapons supplies to Kiev every month — diplomat
"We initiate this topic in the Council literally every month and each time there are topics that need to be discussed," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Only Russian victory in Ukraine can do away with US global hegemony — analyst
"Many countries, including in Africa, realize this, and they are inspired by the fact that Russia is resisting NATO, resisting the West's attempts to turn Ukraine into its foothold," Mikis Filaniotis said
Read more
Russia calls on ECOWAS to refrain from invasion of Niger — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow continues to "closely monitor the development of the situation" in Niger
Read more
Moscow delivers demarche to Baku over statements on elections in new Russian regions — MFA
"We base our actions on the assumption that Baku should treat issues concerning the territorial integrity of our country with the same respect that our partners expect on our part when the conversation shifts to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Ukraine lost up to 230 troops near Artyomovsk, Novodruzhevsk over past week — LPR head
Leonid Pasechnik noted that motorized rifle units, supported by UAV specialists and artillery units hit the following targets: 22 artillery and mortars, more than 15 recoilless guns, ATGMs, machine guns and grenade launchers, 2 armored vehicles, 8 Humvee-type vehicles and 8 ammunition depots
Read more
Fire breaks out in Crimea’s Sevastopol, presumably due to Kiev’s aerial attack
"Air defenses have worked," the governor said
Read more
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
Read more
Putin recounts how USSR came to aid of DPRK in Korean War at meeting with Kim Jong Un
"I would like to remind you that it was our country that was the first to recognize the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a sovereign, independent state," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
NATO exercise in Baltic Sea confirms alliance’s aggressive nature — MFA
Maria Zakharova stated that the North Atlantic Alliance was constantly "in search of enemies" in order to justify its existence
Read more
Putin, North Korea’s Kim begin talks at Vostochny Spaceport
The two leaders are being accompanied by their delegations
Read more
Russia expects Lachin corridor to be unblocked shortly — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underscored that Moscow takes consecutive steps, aimed at resolving the complicated humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Kremlin calls Putin-Kim Jong Un talks 'very informative'
Dmitry Peskov added that North Korea is interested in the possibilities of cooperation with Russia in the sphere of aviation, transport and infrastructure
Read more
Ruble exchange rate and conditions for peace talks with Ukraine — Putin’s speech at EEF
Apart from that, the president spoke about the fuel prices, the demographic situation and migrant affairs in Russia
Read more
Russia fighting sacred fight, DPRK supports every decision Putin makes — North Korea’s Kim
"Now, Russia is fighting a sacred fight to protect its state sovereignty and security while combating hegemonic forces that oppose Russia," the North Korean leader said
Read more
Shipments of new weapons to Kiev won’t affect battlefront situation — Putin
The president pointed out that the US electoral process will kick off in November and "they need to show at least some result at all costs, so they are pushing Ukrainians to continue hostilities"
Read more
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for invitation to visit Russia
"Thanks for the invitation and the warm reception, despite your busy schedule," the North Korean leader said
Read more
EU lifts sanctions imposed earlier on four Russian nationals, Council of the EU says
The Council did not identify the specific individuals who have now been de-listed from the sanctions blacklist
Read more
Europe lost market advantages after confiscation of Russian assets — Austrian diplomat
Karin Kneissl believes that high average energy prices are the main problem for industries and households in Europe
Read more
North Korea launches two missiles, presumably ballistic ones
The Defense Ministry of Japan said the missiles covered the distance of 350 km and 650 km, respectively, and fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
Read more
Turkey to inform Ukraine about negotiations on grain deal in Sochi — source
This was announced by a diplomatic source in the republic, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Kyiv does not intend to change its position on the grain deal
Read more
Russia gets rid of visas to Asia, ruble seeks support — results of EEF’s 2nd day
Although Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said that speculators are putting pressure on the ruble exchange rate, forum participants do not expect a new increase in the key rate
Read more
London hardly understands responsibility for training Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin
According to the Russian president, several Ukrainian saboteurs testified that they were trained under supervision of British instructors
Read more
Space industry being mark of pride for Russia, Putin says
Leaders of Russia and North Korea visited the launch facility designed for Soyuz-2 family launch vehicles and took a look at the process of Angara launch site construction progress
Read more
Organ trade begins to flourish in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Ukraine is forming a legal framework actually encouraging this
Read more
US already spent over $100bln for supporting Ukraine — Fox News
The document says that out of the $110.97-billion total, some $101.19 billion has alreaady been obligated/executed by the Office of Management and Budget
Read more
Zakharova says those who rejoice at murder of Russian ambassador are 'lunatics'
The ministry has received thousands of messages, telegrams and phone calls from ordinary people, journalists, and state leaders with words of sympathy
Read more
Malian rebels claim city of Bourem in eastern Mali captured
Malian authorities have not reported any fighting near Bourem yet
Read more
Russians sign military contracts consciously, knowing they go to frontline — Putin
Russian soldiers, heroes in the special military operation zone know that they are protecting their people, the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Airbus A320 performs emergency off-airport landing in Siberia
There were 161 passengers onboard, no one was hurt, the airline said
Read more
Japan, Korea to return to productive dialogue with Russia — minister
Delegations from China, India, Mongolia, Belarus are working at the forum’s platform, with representatives of totally 53 countries present, including those that "are currently regarded as unfriendly," Alexey Chekunkov said
Read more
Kiev running out of resources, West won’t change balance of power, says ex-US spy
Scott Ritter assumed that Russia would not go over to the offensive until Ukraine's done throwing its servicemen's lives away
Read more
Rejection of dialogue on Ukraine augurs its destruction, world war — ex-French president
"They tell me that Putin has changed and we can’t talk to him. Those who say this have never met Putin. I may have had more than 80 conversations with him," Nicolas Sarkozy noted
Read more
Trump's persecution in US shows 'rottenness' of political system — Putin
The Russian president added that "everything that is happening to Trump is a politically motivated persecution of a political rival," exposing America's internal problems
Read more
Ukrainians failing to advance or gain foothold in Opytnoye in DPR — Russian top brass
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces have been using reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicles to track Ukrainian maneuvers
Read more
Ukrainian government needs war to avoid responsibility for economic woes, Putin says
"I doubt that after the end of hostilities there would be a leap forward in the process of restoration of the Ukrainian economy," the Russian president stated
Read more
Some 270,000 people signed contracts with armed forces in past 6-7 months — Putin
The Russian leader underscored that "1,000 to 1,500 people come to sign a contract with the Russian armed forces every day"
Read more
US proclaiming NATO nuclear alliance highly dangerous, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow "repeatedly registered statements and actions by Western countries in the nuclear realm which are hard to see as anything other than inciting or threatening"
Read more
China deepens relations with DPRK amid high priority of its ties with Russia — MFA
Mao Ning asked everyone to remember that Kim’s visit to Russia "belongs to the sphere of Russian-Korean relations"
Read more
Air defense systems intercept 7 out of 10 missiles targeting Crimea
"The air defense systems have downed seven cruise missiles, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship has eliminated all the unmanned boats. As a result of a hit by the adversary’s cruise missiles, two ships being repaired sustained damage," the ministry said
Read more
Shoigu says Russia has no choice but to win
The minister said Russian forces continue to make progress with their key mission of mowing down the enemy's equipment and personnel
Read more
Russian ships damaged in Ukraine’s attacks on shipyard in Sevastopol to re-enter duty
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that seven out of ten cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense systems
Read more
Russia’s Central Election Commission to sum up final results of regional vote
More than 80 Russian constituent entities held elections of various levels - from gubernatorial to municipal - over the past weekend
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost about 100 marines during attempted assault at Opytnoye — DPR head
Denis Pushilin called Ukrainian reports that he Ukrainian forces managed to entrench in Opytnoye a hoax
Read more
AfD leader says Taurus deliveries to Kiev may lead to escalation
"The foreign minister is abandoning the path to peace outlined at the G20 summit in India. She should work on a negotiated solution in the interests of Germany and the well-being of Ukrainians," Tino Chrupalla emphasized
Read more
Russia can’t stop hostilities if Ukraine conducts counteroffensive, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that in order to start the peace process, the Kiev regime should first lift the legislative ban on negotiations
Read more
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
Read more
FACTBOX: Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol injures 24 people
According to municipal authorities, four people are in moderate condition
Read more
No casualties, damage on ground after Su-24 crash in Volgograd Region — authorities
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the plane crashed while performing a planned training flight
Read more
Putin, Kim taking look at Angara rocket assembly process
The leaders of the two countries visited the installation and test building, with one of technical spaces fully modernized for the Angara rocket assembly
Read more
Kiev delays talks making it more difficult to negotiate later — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that the first step for talks between Russia and Ukraine should be the cancellation of Vladimir Zelensky's decree banning dialogue with Moscow
Read more
Denmark denies entry to Russian deputy health minister — embassy
The Russian embassy slammed the Danish authorities for "flagrantly violating their obligation to ensure unimpeded access to WHO events in Denmark for officials from the WHO member states, including Russia"
Read more
Russia’s Natural Resources Minister receives Kim Jong Un in Primorye Region
Alexander Kozlov wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia and North Korea have been good friends for 75 years
Read more
Russian-DPRK dialogue enters pre-COVID path — diplomat about Kim’s visit
"And I would like to stress once again that our contacts have been developing literally on a day-to-day basis, in a number of directions," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin ‘hardly sleeps’ during long-distance business trips — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair
Read more
Russia supports Mongolia’s SCO membership — senior diplomat
For 20 years, Mongolia has been an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization but we think that its observer status does not correspond to the potential opportunities provided by this organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
No documents to be signed after talks between Putin, Kim — Kremlin
The talks are held at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region
Read more
Many countries now perceive West as destabilizing factor — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "this is the fault of the collective West itself, which simply failed to bring to fruition that potential that it possessed" to become a reliable partner for other countries
Read more
Relations with Russia are of top priority for North Korea — Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader expressed confidence that bilateral talks will help "to bring relations to a new level"
Read more
Putin says he had frank exchange of opinion with North Korea’s Kim
The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow and Pyongyang now had "quite a few projects of interest," including transportation and logistics
Read more
Moscow Exchange suspends trading on derivatives market
Reasons of suspension are not reported
Read more
West smearing Russia as 'evil empire' since failed medieval bid to Catholicize it — Putin
As the Russian leader noted, everything that concerns relations between Russia and the West "is connected with the geopolitical interests of Western countries"
Read more
West violated contracts by supplying Kiev with Soviet, Russian-made weapons — Lavrov
It is noted that these weapons cannot be sent anywhere without the seller's consent
Read more