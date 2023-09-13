Putin, Kim Jong Un to discuss economic issues, local situation

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will discuss economic and humanitarian issues, as well as the situation in the region, according to Putin.

"We certainly need to talk about economic cooperation issues, issues of a humanitarian nature, about the situation in the region," Putin said.

Later, the Kremlin officially announced that the talks between the leaders of Russia and North Korea would take place in the coming days, but their date and venue has not been disclosed yet.

Kim Jong Un arrived in the Primorye Region on Monday. After a welcoming ceremony at the Khasan railway station, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.