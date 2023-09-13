Russia's glory as conqueror of space eternal — Kim Jong Un

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia's glory as a country of space pioneers will never be forgotten, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrote in the book of honored guests during his visit to the Vostochny Spaceport.

"The glory of Russia as the country of the first space conquerors will never fade," he wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur region. Putin arrived at the meeting place a few minutes in advance. Together with the Russian president the head of Roscosmos Yury Borisov was waiting for the DPRK leader.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov, presented Kim with photos of Soviet cosmonauts, including Yury Gagarin, as well as space scientist and designer Sergey Korolev with their autographs.