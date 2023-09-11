Kim Jong Un accompanied by foreign minister, high-ranking military officials

TOKYO, September 12. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and several high-ranking military officials are accompanying North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on his trip to Russia, according to photographs published by the Korean Central News Agency.

According to them, the special train with Kim Jong Un which left Pyongyang for Russia on September 10 was boarded, among others, by Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Pak Jong-chon, head of the Workers’ Party of Korea military directorate.