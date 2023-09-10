Brazilian president plans to visit BRICS summit in Russia, will invite Putin to G20

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 10. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to visit Russia next year to participate in the BRICS summit and counts on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s return visit to the G20 summit in Brazil, the Brazilian leader told India’s Firstpost television.

"The BRICS summit in Russia next year will precede the G20 summit in Brazil, and I will go to the BRICS summit in Russia," he said, expressing certainty that other BRICS leaders will also attend the event.

"After that, I hope, all of them will come to the G20 summit in Brazil," he said. "I’m sure that Putin can visit Brazil without any concern."

Commenting on the host’s remark that that Brazil is a member of the International Criminal Court, da Silva replied: "As long as I am the president of Brazil, he will not be arrested. No one in Brazil can be arrested without permission from the country’s authorities.".