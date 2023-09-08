Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the rate of combat action, imposition of anti-Russian sanctions and shipments of Western weapons to Kiev slow down.

"The war slows done. It exists and we acknowledge that. All processes become slower and more complicated: from sanctions to weapons," he said, according to the presidential website.

Zelensky stated that, in order to speed up the Ukrainian counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes.

"If we are not present in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive," he added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army has been making futile counteroffensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces lost over 66,000 personnel and 7,600 vehicles in three months, achieving no success on any direction. On September 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed.