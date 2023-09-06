Moldovan, Romanian, US troops to hold joint drills in Moldova

CHISINAU, September 6. /TASS/. Moldovan, Romanian and US armed forces plan to hold joint exercises, called Rapid Trident, in Moldova from September 10 to 22, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said.

"The exercise will involve about 500 Moldovan, Romanian and US troops. Technical units will be engaged, as well as light small arms and artillery systems of the national army. They are aimed at improving the interoperability of the armies of the participating countries," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the event is held in line with the Moldovan army's training plan for 2023.

Moldova increased its military budget by 68% to 1.5 billion lei ($89 million) in 2023, which makes up about 0.5% of the nation’s GDP. This year, the EU has allocated 40 million euros to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, while the US has sent a shipment of weapons worth more than $3 million to Moldova, including sniper rifles, assault rifles and drones. Moldovan Defense Minister Anatoly Nosatii said the country is interested in receiving an air defense system.

The boost to Moldovan military capabilities is of concern to the breakaway Transnistria region. Tiraspol is also worried about the increasing number of Moldovan military exercises near the security zone that is guarded by peacekeepers. The region’s officials said the use of military equipment and the sounds of explosions are causing growing anxiety among local residents.