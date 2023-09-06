Brazil confident Russia will succeed as BRICS chair — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Brazil believes that Russia’s upcoming BRICS chairmanship will be successful, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told TASS.

"Yes, we strongly believe in the success of the Russian presidency [of BRICS]," he said in response to a question on the subject.

The ambassador also noted the addition of six new members to BRICS.

"I think it was a very timely initiative as we now have six important countries with us. We can now develop further," the diplomat said.

BRICS is an informal group of countries. The acronym is made from the first letters of the names of the five countries that were members before the latest expansion: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. During a summit on August 24, the BRICS decided to admit six more countries from January 1, 2024: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.