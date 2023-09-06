Indian foreign minister, Lavrov discuss New Delhi-Moscow cooperation, G20 issues

NEW DELHI, September 6. /TASS/. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he discussed Russian-Indian cooperation as well as Group of Twenty (G20) issues during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta.

"Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Useful stocktaking of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on his social media page on X (formerly Twitter).

He stated the meeting "discussed East Asia Summit and G20 issues."

Jaishankar arrived in Jakarta to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit as well as other events of the association.

ASEAN brings together 10 countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. ASEAN currently maintains strategic partnership status with China and the United States.