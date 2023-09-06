North Korea’s missile test launches undermine regional peace, stability — ASEAN

SEOUL, September 6. /TASS/. North Korea’s recently increased missile test launches and the overall ‘tension on the Korean Peninsula’ pose a threat to peace and stability in the region, the final statement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit reads.

According to the document, leaders of the ASEAN member states stressed the importance of resuming a peaceful dialogue between the involved parties and to "continue working towards the realization of lasting peace and stability in a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

"The recent surge in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s intercontinental ballistic missile testing and ballistic missile launches and the increased tension in the Korean Peninsula are a worrisome development that threatens peace and stability in the region," the document stated.

ASEAN leaders also stated in the statement that "We reiterated our commitment to the full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and noted international efforts to bring about the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner."

"Diplomatic efforts, including the creation of a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue among all concerned parties should remain a priority," the statement reads.

"We reiterated our readiness to play a constructive role, including through utilizing ASEAN-led platforms such as the ARF [ASEAN Regional Forum] in promoting a conducive atmosphere for peaceful dialogue amongst the concerned parties," the statement specified.