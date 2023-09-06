MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The US biolabs are a constant source of threats to the population of the countries hosting them, the US regulators themselves say that they are unable to monitor the research that falls under the Biological Weapons Convention, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"We have earlier quoted the report of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, as well as the report of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity. These documents point to the inability of American regulators to monitor the research potentially subject to the Biological Weapons Convention. Since the US is uncapable of controlling its own biological facilities, the activities of the American biolabs located all around the world are a constant source of biothreats, first and foremost to the countries in which they are located," he said at a Defense Ministry briefing on the US military-biological activities.

To prove his point, Kirillov cited the example of Ukraine. According to the defense official, several dozen such facilities continue to operate in the country, all of which had been removed from international control.