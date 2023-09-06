US politician dismisses administration’s claims about transparency of military aid to Kiev

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes that the incumbent government’s claims that all financial and military aid to Ukraine is being carefully tracked are false.

"Of course, the mainstream media and the establishment will say that any money the U.S. sends to support Ukraine is strictly 'itemized and audited,'" the politician wrote on X, a social network formerly known as Twitter. "This is a joke funnier than any Zelensky could have written in his prior career as a comedian."

"Don’t forget that in June, the Pentagon itself discovered an ‘accounting error’ that artificially created an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine without Congressional approval. The notion that all money and military equipment being sent to Ukraine is being carefully tracked is deeply dishonest," Ramaswamy added.

Members of the Republican Party have repeatedly requested the administration of US President Joe Biden to audit funds allocated for supporting the Kiev government. Republican US House of Representatives member Lauren Boebert said in August US parliamentarians should not approve the White House’s request for additional aid to Ukraine and criticized the lack of audit during the process.

On August 10, Washington requested Congress to approve additional federal spending for fiscal year 2023 ending in September. Of that spending, $13 billion would go for emergency military assistance to Kiev, while another $8.5 billion would be earmarked for economic and security assistance to Ukraine and some other countries. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in that context that the White House request demonstrated Washington's desire to help Kiev "to the last Ukrainian." He also said US attempts to defeat Moscow are doomed to fail.