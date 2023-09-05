{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Iran’s newly appointed ambassador arrives in Riyadh

In the Saudi capital, Alireza Enayati was greeted by Saudi officials and staff of the Iranian embassy, ​​which reopened on June 6

DUBAI, September 5. /TASS/. Iran's newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati has arrived in Riyadh to take up his office, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

In the Saudi capital city, Enayati was welcomed by Saudi officials and employees of the Iranian embassy, which resumed operation on June 6.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two influential countries of the region, will be able to work together and create a successful cooperation model," the agency quoted the Iranian diplomat as saying before leaving for Riyadh.

Relations between Riyadh and Tehran became strained in March 2015 after a Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation in Yemen against the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement. Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and a consulate in Mashhad were attacked by crowds protesting against the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shia cleric, in Riyadh. On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to normalize bilateral relations and open embassies within two months.

UN General Assembly begins its 78th session in New York
The event will culminate in the High-Level Week, which will take place September 19-25 and will bring together leaders and foreign ministers from around the world
Read more
Armenia recalls its envoy to CSTO, appoints him ambassador to the Netherlands
Viktor Biyagov has represented Armenia in the CSTO since 2018
Read more
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Read more
Investors in Khabarovsk Region prefer logistics, mineral resources sectors
"Over 130 investment projects are at different implementation stages in the region with investments totaling over six trillion rubles ($61.5 bln) and over 30,000 jobs to be created," the regional official added
Read more
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life for killing 14 civilians in Mariupol
He was found guilty of cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict, murder of two or more persons, including a minor, committed by a group of persons, on the grounds of political and ideological hatred and enmity
Read more
Russia cannot 'turn back on' South Caucasus region, no such plans envisioned — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted with confidence that Russia would continue acting as a guarantor of security and stability in the region, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Latest drone attacks on Russia reaffirm Kiev’s terrorist nature — Russian MFA
"It is impossible not to see it anymore, even in the most remote corners of our planet," Maria Zakharova underscored
Read more
Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief
In June, Mikhail Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan
Read more
Minsk demands explanations from Warsaw following border violation by Polish rotorcraft
According to Anatoly Glaz, the ministry demanded that "Warsaw take measures to prevent such incidents in the future"
Read more
FACTBOX: Overview of recent military coups in various African countries
Various countries across Africa have experienced more than 90 coups d'etat since 1952
Read more
Russian forces destroy 33 Ukrainian drones, intercept 21 HIMARS, Uragan rockets
According to the ministry, as many as 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,409 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 air defense systems have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
Russia to review volumes of voluntary reduction in oil output monthly — Novak
The measure is in addition to the voluntary reduction previously announced by Russia in April 2023, the deputy prime minister noted
Read more
Kiev loses 66,000 people in past three months, fails to achieve goals — Shoigu
The most tense situation has developed in the Zaporozhye area where "the enemy has committed into battle its strategic reserve brigades, whose personnel have been trained under the guidance of Western instructors"
Read more
Meeting with Putin was praised in the entire world, Erdogan says
Speaking at a joint press conference with Putin in Sochi, the Turkish President said that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, has prepared a new set of initiatives to restore the Black Sea grain initiative
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
Russia to start supplying free grain to six African nations soon — Putin
The shipment will start in two-three coming weeks, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Nearly all casualties from cluster munitions in 2022 registered in Ukraine — report
At least 987 people were killed or injured in cluster munition attacks in 2022, of which 890 were in Ukraine, of which 95% were civilians
Read more
US wants to use OPCW as tool to accomplish its own political goals — Russian diplomat
According to Alexander Shulgin, the United States and its allies blamed Syria for the incident in the Syrian city of Douma in April of 2018 to justify their aggression
Read more
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Read more
Poland opposes lifting embargo on grain supplies from Ukraine to EU — authorities
Read more
Top foreign defense officials back Russia’s path toward building multipolar world — Shoigu
The defense minister pointed out that the international security conference proved the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia
Read more
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
Read more
Burkina Faso president highlights Russia’s crucial historical role in fight against Nazism
Ibrahim Traore noted that Russia and his country have "one and the same outlook" and vision, expressing hope that the current summit would provide opportunities for establishing a fair world order and building bilateral relations
Read more
Western envoys often ignore interests of countries they discuss at UNSC — diplomat
The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN noted the gradual loss of the ability of the Security Council to constructively discuss and negotiate the process
Read more
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Read more
Ukrainian parliament okays Defense Minister Reznikov’s resignation — lawmaker
It is reported that voting on a new candidate for the position of top defense official will take place on Wednesday
Read more
West’s plans to produce weapons in Ukraine show its involvement in conflict — diplomat
The Russian embassies in Germany and Sweden delivered a demarche over plans by the two countries’ companies to produce weapons for Ukraine, Maria Zakharova added
Read more
French presidential hopeful Pecresse switches to Russian, while on TV, to call for peace
Europe should speak in a single voice with Russia, Valerie Pecresse added
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
Ukraine, France agree on training of Ukrainian pilots — Zelensky
"There is an important agreement on training of our pilots in France - our coalition of advanced fighter jets is getting stronger," he said
Read more
CSTO drills in Belarus proceeding as scheduled — Belarusian defense minister
"The key goal of the drills is to find ways and means to counter potential challenges and threats to the CSTO countries," Viktor Khrenin said
Read more
Overall volume of digital financial assets (DFA) market tops $1.43 bln — Bank of Russia
According to Kirill Pronin, ten information system operators issuing DFA and one DFA exchange operator are currently working
Read more
Putin expects center of economic, political activity to gradually shift to Asia
The Russian President said it is "a completely objective and inevitable process"
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.5 mcm via Sudzha
The request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side
Read more
Talks between Putin, Erdogan and two countries’ delegation last for 90 minutes
Along with issues on the bilateral agenda, the talks focused on the topic of the resumption of the grain deal
Read more
SCO seen as platform to shape pillars of int'l law amid institutional crisis — minister
Konstantin Chuichenko stated with regret that the basic principles that were laid down after World War II have been forgotten
Read more
Russia’s oil and gas revenues down 1.62-fold year-to-date — finance ministry
The decrease in August was mainly due to windfall profits tax that is collected roughly once per quarter
Read more
French military instructors suspend assistance to Gabon’s army
French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu warned against equating the situation in Niger, "where the military illegally ousted a democratically elected president"
Read more
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
Read more
Russian economy continued to expand in second half of summer — Bank of Russia
The regulator said in a report that signs of a slowdown that were seen in survey data in June and July were replaced by a new round of recovery in August
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Read more
Russian Armed Forces slated to take delivery of four Tu-160M aircraft this year — Shoigu
The Army will also recieve six Il-76MD-90A cargo aircraft
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
Russia’s Melon Fashion Group launches new clothing brand
Melon Fashion Group manages fashion brands Sela, Zarina, Befree, and Love Republic
Read more
CAR president arrives in Gabon to meet with interim president Nguema
Faustin-Archange Touadéra came to Gabon as an intermediary for the Economic Community of Central African States
Read more
Government reshuffles in Ukraine can’t change essence of Kiev regime yet — Kremlin
"This essence appears to remain unchanged for the time being, and one can only feel regret in connection with this," Dmirty Peskov added
Read more
Ukraine’s Challenger tanks make appearance, one hit near Rabotino — Zaporozhye politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that this tank was not a superweapon and catched fire as easily as Leopards
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic
Aircraft, artillery and heavy weapons of the Russian battlegroups also repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in Belgorod Region
This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more
Russian Air Force planes have made 8,000 sorties since special operation started — Shoigu
8,000 sorties have been made to transport almost 376,000 servicemen, more than 2,700 units of military equipment and 132,000 tons of cargoes, the Russian Defense Minister reported
Read more
Georgian parliament does not support initiative to move Victory Day to May 8
The meeting was broadcast on the legislature's website
Read more
Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics on Friday
At the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble rate edged up by 0.06% closing at 96.09 rubles, the euro rate edged up by 0.06% to 104.15 rubles
Read more
BRICS expansion sign of success, world becoming multipolar, ex-French envoy to Russia says
Sylvie Bermann emphasized that, "this is what the new world is, where the developing countries do not want to adjust to someone else’s perceptions," but rather to exist on an equal footing with others
Read more
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 32 aircraft, five warships
According to the defense department, "twelve of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone
Read more
Turkey to set up gas export projects financing center — Erdogan
It is noted that this center can be located in one of financial center buildings in Istanbul
Read more
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Read more
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Read more
Military court to hear foreign mercenary case without defendants present
The five mercenaries were charged with undergoing training for terrorist activities
Read more
Gas hub in Turkey to ensure energy supplies, pricing — Erdogan
The center in Turkey should be meant not only for natural gas, but also for energy and mineral resources, the Turkish leader noted
Read more
Ukraine uses Australian drones to attack Russian territory — diplomat
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Australian government is trying to hide the facts of the country's increasing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
COVID-19 incidence in Russia up by 31.6% in past week
The number of hospitalizations increased by 13.2%
Read more
Putin-Erdogan meeting successful, all important issues on agenda discussed — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the sides had a very constructive and fruitful talks"
Read more
Russia first to wipe out Challenger 2 tank in 30 years — report
Only one such tank, which entered combat in 1994, was hit in 2003 in Iraq, but that tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident, not an enemy attack
Read more
US actions in Syria may lead to revival of Islamic State — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Americans, "despite the military-political and financial tools at their disposal, have failed to achieve any success" in the settlement of disputes in inter-ethnic relations
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Read more
NATO defense chiefs to hold annual military conference in Oslo on September 15-17
According to the NATO press office, the agenda will focus on strengthening the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture
Read more
Ethnic Jew covering up glorification of Nazism in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president said this is best understood by ordinary people in Israel
Read more
Russian Armed Forces to have new Ratnik-3 outfit with built-in exoskeleton
According to Army commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, it will be an outfit of a totally new level by all components
Read more
Akademik Tryoshnikov to serve supplies to polar stations replacing Mikhail Somov
The voyage to Chukotka to bring food, fuel and other cargos to hard-to-reach hydrometeorology stations of the Northern, Yakutsk and Chukotka branches normally is timed for September-October
Read more
Dollar rises to 97.065 rubles, euro up to 105 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles
Read more
UNSC needs no new Western members — Russian diplomat
"The right to veto is not merely a working method, it is the cornerstone of the entire architecture of the Security Council and a guarantee of balanced decisions within the council," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Moscow’s online vote system ready for polls — activist
Head of the Public Headquarters for Election Monitoring in Moscow Vadim Kovalev said that remote electronic voting will take place from 8:00 Moscow time on September 8 to 19:59 Moscow time on September 10, including at night
Read more
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Abrams tanks unable to yield resounding success for Kiev’s forces — expert
The delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev was announced, with 60 crews trained for them
Read more
Government to allocate over $312 mln to subsidize loans for leasing companies
"The effective program of subsidizing interest rates on loans raised by leasing companies to buy Russian airplanes will cover loans raised in 2023," the Cabinet said
Read more
Two civilians killed, ten wounded in shelling attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops
Earlier, Acting Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said that as a result of the shelling of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and seven were injured
Read more
Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Read more
TASS special correspondent on ISS becomes 1 cm taller in almost a year
In January 2018, the Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai reported that he grew 2 cm in the span of three weeks on the International Space Station
Read more
Ukraine’s SBU has directorate specializing in assassinations, ex-director says
According to Valentin Nalivaychenko, the Ukrainian leadership concluded that it would not be enough to imprison people considered collaborators by Kiev
Read more
Russia extends reduction in oil supplies by 300,000 barrels per day by yearend — Novak
According to Alexander Novak, the decision is aimed at strengthening the precautionary measures taken by OPEC+ countries in order to maintain stability and balance of oil markets
Read more
French court turns down political asylum request for Assange
The authors of the request were representatives of the association Robin des Lois
Read more
Russia wants Armenia to explain ratification of ICC Rome Statute — diplomat
"We have already requested the Armenian side to provide explanations on this matter and will determine our future steps based on Yerevan's response," Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Read more
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates
Read more
Top Syrian diplomat meets with Russian envoy to OPCW
According to the Al Ikhbariya, the two diplomats discussed cooperation between Moscow and Damascus within international formats
Read more
Plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum to be held on September 12 — Kremlin
"It is scheduled to 03:00 p.m. Vladivostok time (05:00 a.m. GMT). An interesting discussion is expected," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US warned Russia about training Minuteman III ICBM launch in advance — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder stressed that the US Air Force Global Strike Command will conduct a training launch of ICBMs without a nuclear payload from Vandenberg Air Force Base on September 6
Read more
Casualties at elite Ukrainian troops, trained in Germany, running into 4 figures — daily
According to the media, the unit is lacking the necessary air support and mine-clearing abilities
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Read more
Russian grain export in 2023-2024 can be above last season’s record — expert
Exports in August stood at 7.7 mln metric tons of grain, which is an absolute record of monthly exports, head of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said
Read more
Ukrainian shelling of Kozinka kills Belgorod Region resident — governor
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that another person received a mine blast injury and shrapnel wounds
Read more