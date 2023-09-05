Turkey to inform Ukraine about negotiations on grain deal in Sochi — source

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Turkey will inform Ukraine about the negotiations in Sochi concerning the Black Sea grain initiative, a diplomatic source in the republic reported, commenting on Ukrainian MFA head Dmitry Kuleba's statement that Kiev does not intend to change its position on the grain deal.

Speaking on the air of a national telethon on September 4, Kuleba also said that Ukraine expects to receive the details about the talks in Sochi between Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side.

"The Ukrainian side will be informed about the negotiations held regarding the possibility of resuming the grain deal," the source stated, recalling that this matter was discussed on August 25 during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Kiev. The source noted that the Turkish minister visited Moscow as well, where the issue was also discussed. "The parties didn't budge from their positions. As the Turkish president stated at the press conference, Ukraine needs to soften its approach in order to take joint steps together with Russia, and this concerns not only the settlement of the conflict, but also the possibility of returning to the grain deal," the source added.

The implementation of the deal, which envisages the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and the normalization of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets, was terminated on July 17 due to non-fulfillment of the part regarding Russia.

Speaking at a news conference in Sochi on September 4 following talks with Erdogan, Putin declared that Moscow was ready to return to the grain deal within a few days if the promises made earlier to it were fulfilled.